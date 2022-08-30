College football is back. True, a bit of a strange way to start a beer column, however, everything about this story is a bit odd.
The weekend of Aug. 26 saw the kickoff for college football, without a marquee matchup between top division Top-25 teams. There were some good matchups in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS, formally the Division 1-AA), but nothing among top-ranked FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision). There was only one game between a pair of unranked Power 5 Conference teams, a Big Ten tilt pitting the Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Northwestern and Nebraska are currently rivals, both in the Western Division of the Big Ten. With a history dating back to their first meeting in 1902, Nebraska went into the game with a 9-win, 6-loss lead in the series, including a 56-7 victory last October at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
This year’s game was planned to be something special. Instead of Northwestern hosting Nebraska at their home stadium of Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, they met at Avaia Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. This is the third time the stadium has hosted American Collegiate Football, previously hosting a Notre Dame vs Navy game in 2012 and Boston College vs Georgia Tech in 2016.
The 42,699 in attendance were on hand to witness a close, back-and-forth game. Northwestern took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at halftime, only to see it slip away in the first 6 minutes of the third quarter after Nebraska scored 2 touchdowns and hold a 28-17 lead.
All of this is interesting and makes for a good column in the sports section, but this is still a beer column. Why are we this far afield of what the topic should be?
While all this action is happing on the field, things are becoming weird in the concourses. The concession stands at the stadium were unable to connect to the stadium’s WiFi, so credit card payments were unable to be processed. This inability to process credit cards also crashed the registers, rendering the stands unable to take cash payment as well. The stadium management did the best that they could possibly do with these problems and started handing out hot dogs, fries and free beer!
According to a report in the Omaha World-Herald, fans were able to get as much beer as they could carry at no cost. “Nothing is free in Ireland — but this is!”, Stephen Cleary, a Dublin resident was quoted in the World-Herald report.
Of those in attendance, an estimated 13,000 Americans made the trip to witness the game. Following the 2nd Nebraska touchdown in the 3rd quarter, a failed on-side kick helped swing the momentum back to Northwestern’s favor, spurring a 31-28 victory.
The game was one to remember for the unique setting, back-and-forth game play and perhaps some questionable coaching decisions. But for those in attendance, whether a fan of Nebraska or Northwestern, or just a local Irishman there to see the spectacle, free beer at a college football game will live on in their memories forever.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone and a certified beer server and bourbon server who works at Hops-N-Schnapps
