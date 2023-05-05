I know we are in SPRING, but some days recently were still dreary. As I was working on the message for last weekend and what we shall sing, I am drawn to the Hymn of Promise; if you have never heard it do a YouTube, Spotify, or Itunes search and feast on the gift of the music.
The hymn reminds me of scripture promises. Philippians 4:8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.
We often have to look past the current circumstances into promises yet to be made. The hymn begins:
In the bulb, there is a flower;
In the seed, an apple tree;
In cocoons, a hidden promise:
Butterflies will soon be free!
In the cold and snow of winter
There’s a spring that waits to be,
Unrevealed until its season,
Something God alone can see.
There are all kinds of promises held within these first stanzas. We can’t see the bulbs under the ground until just the right time and the spring forth beauty. We still may be experiencing the occasional cold, and to many of our horrors, still some snow, yet, we know that spring is upon us.
There’s a song in every silence,
Seeking word and melody;
There’s a dawn in every darkness,
Bringing hope to you and me.
From the past will come the future;
What it holds is a mystery,
Unrevealed until its season,
Something God alone can see.
This stanza reminds me of a passage from Romans. It states in Romans 8: 28, And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. We see in this second stanza of the hymn and the passage that there is hope that God can bring beauty out of the mess in the dreary, in the dark, in what we cannot see. I understand that in the middle of the mess, we can only see the mess. I also understand that mess flows into more than one season and causes doubt, pain, fear, and all kinds of things that can tear our hearts and relationship with God.
In our end is our beginning;
In our time, infinity;
In our doubt, there is believing;
In our life, eternity,
In our death, a resurrection;
At the last, a victory,
Unrevealed until its season,
Something God alone can see.
Isaiah 43: 2 When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.
The writer of this hymn was able to see the beauty of the mystery of the unseen and the power of the Lord.
This hymn is a beautiful reminder of the gift of Jesus Christ and what the resurrection holds for each of us, hope. There is hope in the spring. There is hope in what is yet to be. I know we all want warm days and sunshine. Those days are coming. Remember, April showers are supposed to bring May flowers!
