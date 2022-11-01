PLEASANT LAKE — The following students earned honor roll status for the first quarter at Pleasant Lake Elementary School:
All A’s
Grade 3
Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley, Lucas Marvin, Ava Mills, Damion Money, Jackson Salinas, Jayden Weinrich, Emma Whiteman,
Grade 4
Luke Gilbert, Sophia Graber, Amelia Reyes, Remi Wilson,
Grade 5
Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Preston Stoy,
A’s and B’s
Grade 3
Edgar Alvarez, Thomas Crago, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick, Nova Troutman
Grade 4
Lincoln Helinski, Andrew Jarvis, Orion Miller, Leah Rathburn, Abby Springer, Chloe Wallen, Dreyden Wymer
Grade 5
Karsyn Batchelder, Morgan Beer, Matilyn Cook, Tensley Peacock, Ava Reyes, Kharington Roebel, Kylee Wall
