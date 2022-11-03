This week has had many mornings where the fog is so thick it was hard to see. In some parts, it has been impossible.
What do you do when you cannot see? You might lean forward, hoping that being closer to the windshield will solve the problem. That rarely helps, but we give it a go. Some rush through, hoping the faster you drive, the better it will be on the “other” side. That can be dangerous. The opposite of that is true for others; the slow, steady drive-through fog is how some people handle the inability to see.
Living a Christian life at times can feel “foggy.” Have you felt like if God would just clearly let you see, all would be solved? Have you felt like you are driving fast or slow, and you are hoping the vision will clear any time now?
All of those things are normal in life, or at least this pastor believes it to be true.
While searching our verses about seeing, I stumbled upon this one from The Message:
1 Corinthians 13:12
12 We don’t yet see things clearly. We’re squinting in a fog, peering through a mist. But it won’t be long before the weather clears and the sun shines bright! We’ll see it all then, see it all as clearly as God sees us, knowing him directly just as he knows us!
Could we say it any better? This is really how we feel when it comes to many days in our lives. We want answers, and we want them now. Have you had to wait on a doctor to give you news? We want the sun to appear and shine a light on what we need fixed, repaired, and more.
Verses that may help us in our discernment time when our eyes are closed and blinded by the fog of unclarity or pain:
Psalm 119: 18 Open my eyes, that I may behold
wondrous things out of your law.
John 12:40 “He has blinded their eyes
and hardened their heart,
lest they see with their eyes,
and understand with their heart, and turn,
and I would heal them.”
Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”
Proverbs 18:15 The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge, for the ears of the wise seek it out.
Philippians 4: 6-8
6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.
So, we pray the fog lifts today with the sun, and we pray that the fog lifts in our lives with the Son. Do not pull away or drive faster or slower; stay the course with God as you search for the ability to see beyond the “fog.”
