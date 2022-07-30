Sunday, July 31
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
• Open mic and karaoke, Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Pickleball, Commons Park-south of the office, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.