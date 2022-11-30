FORT WAYNE — For the second straight year, 100% of graduates from Trine University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program have passed their national licensure exam and gone on to become employed.
Max Baumgartner, director of Trine's Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, said the national average for passing the licensure exam was 98% in 2021 and 90% in 2022.
"Passing the licensure exam is the final hurdle our graduates must clear in order to become licensed physical therapists," he said. "Trine's 100% pass rate is on par with the most elite programs in the country. It is extremely rewarding to see the hard work of our graduates, supported by our faculty and staff, lead to this incredible outcome."
Trine had 59 students total in its Doctor of Physical Therapy Classes of 2021 and 2022. All those students were employed within six months of graduation.
Located in Fort Wayne,Trine's Doctor of Physical Therapy is a three-year, full-time program that prepares students to sit for licensure and practice in a clinical setting. The program partners with many local health providers, including Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network for clinical education during the first two years of the program as well as full-time internships in the final year.
For more information, visit trine.edu/dpt.
Highly qualified high school students interested in the direct entry program can visit https://bit.ly/3AXIEMr.
