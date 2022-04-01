ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Women will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Steuben County Community Foundation Community Room, 1701 N. Wayne St.
The guest speaker will be Stephanie Beckley, political director for the Indiana Republican Party.
Beckley has been working in politics since 2010 in several Midwestern states, and has made Jamestown, her home since 2013.
She has been involved in grassroots and data management, having been both data director and field director at the Indiana Republican Party headquarters.
Her expertise is in managing field staff and tying their work back to modeling and data to increase turnout in elections. She was selected as Women of the Year for the Boone County Republican Women and was a member of the Electoral College in 2016.
All interested women are welcome to attend.
