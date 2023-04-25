Kiwanis set pancake breakfast on Saturday
ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast will be held Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
The Kiwanis Club invites the community to support its work. All proceeds go back in the community to assist children and various nonprofits that serve Steuben County.
Some of the beneficiaries include scholarships for high school seniors, Key clubs at Angola and Fremont high schools, RISE into Aktion 101 Action Club at Easterseals RISE, Bring Up Grades programs at Fremont and Prairie Heights elementary schools, middle school awards at Fremont, Hamilton, Prairie Heights and Angola middle schools, three adopt-a-families, Riley Hospital for Children, Kiwanis Children’s Fund, the Indiana District of Kiwanis Foundation and more.
Donations will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.