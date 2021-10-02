ANGOLA — Nine students from ATA Martial Arts, located at 202 E. Harcourt Road, competed on Sept. 25 in South Bend at the Century Center for the “Battle at the Bend” Class A taekwondo martial arts tournament.
Students ranged all the way from the eight years and under division to 60 years and older, and seven of them brought home medals to show off their hard work.
Divisions and winners are as follows:
• Nabeel Schwartz (Kids, ages eight and under): second place in weapons, third place in forms
• Kadence Oliver (Color Belt Girls, ages 11-12): first place in sparring, second place in combat sparring, third place in forms
• Parker Oliver (Color Belt Boys, ages 13-14): first place in forms, second place in combat sparring, third place in sparring
• Kait Carlin (Black Belt Girls, ages 15-17): third place in forms, third place in sparring
• Serena Breccia (Color Belt Women, ages 18-29): first place in forms
• Payton Oliver (Color Belt Men, ages 18-29): second place in forms, second place in combat sparring
• Scott Lonewolf (Black Belt Men, ages 60-69): first place in combat sparring, second place in forms, second place in sparring
