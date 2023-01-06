The Masonic Lodge in Spencerville Indiana, Concord Lodge No.556 hosted a festive Board on Tuesday, December 27, said Paul Friend, publicity chairman with the Angola Masonic Lodge.
Forty six Masons from the surrounding area attended from 10 different Masonic Lodges including: Concord Lodge No 556; Angola Lodge No. 236; Northeastern Lodge No. 210 (Fremont); Star Lodge No. 225 (Orland); Forest Lodge No.239 (Butler); Leo Lodge No. 224; Kendallville Lodge No. 276; Sol D. Bayless Lodge No. 359 (Fort Wayne); Waynedale Lodge No.739; and Hicksville No. 478 (Ohio). The attendees assembled at 6 p.m., with the festive board, or meal starting at 6:30 p.mM.
The Festive Board is one of the oldest traditions in Masonry. In the early days of Masonry, Lodges would meet in taverns for a meal and Lodge meeting, and would conclude their festive event with toasts. They would toast to the brotherhood, the officers, the country and the well-being of a successful Lodge.
That tradition continues with a meal and the ceremonial portions of toasts to the future of Masonry. Speaking at the event was Richard Lentz, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Indiana, who is a member of Concord Lodge No. 556 in Spencerville. A fraternal basket of assistance was passed among the brethren to help local members needing financial assistance.
Men in the community who are at least 18 years of age are able to join a Masonic Lodge, which is done through an application procedure. Inquiries need to be made to a current local member. There are numerous websites and references that will inform potential members of the purpose of a Masonic Lodge. Inquiries are welcome.
