Church putting on display of flowers for Easter
ANGOLA — Members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., will be putting out a large Easter flower display for the public to drive or walk by and enjoy on Sunday.
Church member Lynn Simons said the display typically is set up inside the church for congregants to enjoy on Easter Sunday but because of COVID-19, it was decided to move the display outside.
The display will mainly consist of lilies. The flowers will be placed at the main entrance off of West Maumee Street and near the Little Free Library on the church’s lawn.
“We decided to take the flowers outside,” Simons said. “We’re doing it as much for the community as we are for ourselves.”
The church’s services will be held virtually, as they have been the past couple weeks. The display will be out in full until at least early afternoon on Sunday.
Spring smorgasbord canceled
ORLAND — The Spring Smorgasbord at Orland Congregational Church has been canceled.
The annual event had been rescheduled to early May, but due to continued concerns about social interaction due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will not be held.
It is one of a handful of annual fundraisers for the church. Donations for church programs will still be accepted.
