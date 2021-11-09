Normally, I like to try to have my articles have an element of faith where it draws us closer to God and helps us to build our intimacy with Him. However, I believe that defeat is something that is universal and that the element of faith is also included in it.
I chose this particular topic because I see a lot of people who say that they would like to attempt something — only then to give a laundry list of reasons why they can’t do what they are saying that they would like to try.
“I’m not good enough…”
“Somebody else will do it better than I can…”
“It’s too hard for me…” and a host of other excuses. And then they rest on these particular excuses and don’t even try to give it a try.
One thing that I have discovered in my many years of working with individuals is this very basic truth that is so simple yet so profound: “The minute we doubt ourselves, we defeat ourselves.”
This is a true statement because if we don’t have confidence in our abilities and if we allow our insecurities to prohibit us from even making an effort, then we’ve already proven to ourselves that we cannot do it.
However, if we were able to change that negative to a positive and to think about the possibilities and how we can make a difference — that we can do what we set out to do — then the possibilities are endless!
My daughter, LeeAnn, is a person who believes in her potential more so than her disabilities. She has various health needs that sometimes interfere with her daily life. At the same time, she is also currently training for a full marathon that she will be doing next weekend. This will be her very first full marathon, and she sometimes doubts if she’s able to do it.
I shared with her the quote that I shared in this article, and she is now training harder and believes that she will be able to complete the marathon. She’s working hard to attempt to make it within the timeframe that the marathon has set. Her goal after that, in the near future, is to be able to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which she has been training towards for some time now. She is not letting her disabilities disable her from doing what she feels called to do and desires to do.
Now let’s look at this through different eyes — spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally speaking. The moment we doubt ourselves, we defeat ourselves in each of these areas of our lives. We often let our doubts and fears immobilize us, sometimes to the point of not even wanting to attempt to do what we want to do.
I’ve been a pastor for over 20 years, and I still have my doubts about being a fantastic pastor (as far as how I feel concerning how my own ideologies and looking through my own finite eyes flaws God’s standards). It’s not about how much praise that I get, how much notoriety that I see, wanting to be loved by all and hated by none. It’s about having the humble privilege of showing people the God whom I love and His heart towards a sinner like me.
It is my hope and prayer that I show the world God’s grace and mercy and the intimacy that He longs to have with each and every one of us. If I allowed my own ideology and concept of what a pastor “should be” to interfere, I never would’ve become a pastor. Where I saw my own weaknesses, God saw my strengths and possibilities.
It’s not about what I can’t do; it’s about everything that I can do. I am not good at everything, but the things that I am good at, I boast in the Lord and know that I’m good at these things because of God’s ability to work in me and through me and with me.
Why do we face defeat? Because we defeat ourselves. How do we turn this around? First and foremost, allow God to be God, and if He calls you to do something, know that He knows you are more than capable of doing it. God never calls us to fail but to thrive. When God calls us to a task, God knows that we have everything that we need (especially by having Him by our side) to make sure that the job gets done.
But what happens if we attempt something and fail at it? Then we try again. Maybe using a different approach, maybe getting some help along the way — but we try again.
Maybe God calls us to do something and already knows that we will not be able to complete it. Even so, we might have brought attention to something that needed somebody else to come alongside us and add more chapters to the story. Maybe God is using this as a learning tool to help build up our strength and our abilities in other areas.
And maybe, in some ways, God is revealing to us that we may have left something out of the equation that we need to add to be complete: Himself. But if we never try, then we’ve already failed.
I am a fighter, and I’ll do whatever God puts on my heart. If I bring it to completion, then glory to God. And if I am unable to do so, then I’m asking God, “what am I learning from this?” and I pray that it’s something that I will be able to retain so that next time I will succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.