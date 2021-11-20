Please read John chapter 17. Take time to read this and study this particular chapter and see how it applies to you in your modern-day walk with Christ.
When I think about the life of Christ, this is one of my top ten favorite passages to read and apply to my spiritual journey. My number one is John chapter 8, followed closely by John chapter 4.
The reason why it’s so much enjoy to embrace the book of John is because John the Beloved’s insight as to the person of Jesus as being both man and God. John focuses on the great love that the Father has for us and how God the Father shows us that through Jesus Christ.
In this particular passage, as Jesus prepares for His death on the cross and all that will follow, Jesus shows us His love with this prayer. In some translations of the Bible, this prayer is divided up into three different parts: Jesus praying for Himself, Jesus praying for His Disciples and Jesus praying for all believers. This is why I want you to study this particular chapter in depth. Don’t just simply read it. I want you to ingest it and chew on the words of this particular chapter. As we break down each and every verse in this particular chapter, we get a chance to see how deep the love of God is for us and how much Jesus longs to love us and protect us.
As we walk through our daily spiritual journey — along with our regular life — we sometimes wonder where God is amidst all of our trials and tribulations. We ask ourselves if God is really there, especially when we look to him for knowledge and how it doesn’t seem to arrive as we expected it to be delivered to us. Also, we don’t realize just how much God is protecting us from things that we have not seen.
However, God Himself has intervened on our behalf and protected us from accidents and different people trying to harm us, causing delays to help us avoid accidents and a number of other things. I can personally testify on numerous occasions of how God has shown me where He is protecting me from certain danger and even death.
At the same time, people who have been in similar circumstances as I have — or those who have had less intense incidents — have either died or got hurt severely. I can’t explain why it happens to some and not the others with the exception of this: when we turn our lives over to God and accept Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord, we give God permission to intercede on our lives, especially when we are trying to fulfill His purpose in us.
This does not mean that God loves one more than the other. On the contrary, God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit all love us equally, even those of us who choose not to believe in Them or to receive Them. God allows us free will and free choice. This being said, He does not force Himself upon us.
This is why this particular passage in John 17 is not only one of my favorites; it’s also one of the most important passages that today’s believers should be able to see and know, looking at the way that He describes his love towards those who have chosen to be Disciples.
Jesus is that “all in” type of God: He loves us unconditionally and unendingly. As you read on to find out how He loves those whom God has given Him, there are the individuals who choose to follow God with not just words but with actions. These are the individuals who put their hopes and trust in God, who try to follow the ways of Jesus Christ and to live life the way that He showed us, who have allowed the Holy Spirit to guide them into truth and service.
And allow me to make this perfectly clear: this is for any and all individuals who choose to allow God into their lives. No one — absolutely no one — is excluded from this love or this offer of freedom, guidance, love and acceptance, regardless of what we feel we may be unworthy of. No one is excluded.
Please take note of this particular chapter. Read it over and over again. Allow the words to be absorbed into your heart, your mind and your spirit. Listen to the voice of God through the Holy Spirit to find out how this can and does apply to you, your life and your current circumstances. I know for certain that if you do this, you will find the hope and joy that I and those who believe in God experience on a regular daily basis.
