ANGOLA — The Angola High School Class of 1983 celebrated its 40th class reunion on Aug. 4-6.
The event started with a get together at Club Paradise on Friday with Dawn Marie (Ferrier) LaMaster as the point person.
A large dinner party with about 65 people took place on Saturday at Sutton’s 160 Event Center on the Public Square. Food was provided by Sutton’s Deli. Decorations were coordinated and created by Robin Wilsey with the help of Karen Lin and Susan Ireland. Balloons, from Out of the Woods Florist, were donated by Phil Roe. Before the sun set, class pictures were taken on the mound. There were lots of hugs and giggles since many alumni have known each other since nursery school.
On Sunday, Todd and Traci Saylor treated the whole class to Tom’s Donuts at The Donut Capitol of the World for free burgers and donuts.
Classmates marveled at the place and took another picture under the Donut Capitol sign.
Lin organized most of the event with help from committee members Betsy Gutstein, LaMaster, Wilsey, Ireland, Lori (Yarger) McDowell and Tracy Deming.
Including all three days combined, more than 70 people attended, which was a record high.
This turnout was possible due to many people donating money to ensure nobody was excluded because of costs.
Extra efforts were made to connect with as many people as possible ahead of time.
The Class of 1983 thanks all class donors and Sutton's Deli for hosting the event and looks forward to the next reunion.
