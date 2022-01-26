ANGOLA — Chinese New Year is celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 1 this year.
Here's some information about the do's and don'ts of celebrating the holiday from The Woks of Life, which produces a newsletter and website devoted to Chinese cuisine. (Check thewoksoflife.com for recipes and writings from Judy, Bill, Sarah and Kaitlin Leung, the family that has run the site since 2013.)
Half the fun of Chinese New Year is reviving all the traditions around the holiday. There’s nothing better than getting together with family and friends to celebrate with the special sights, sounds and tastes that only come around once a year.
It’s a time of togetherness and abundance, which means a bit of planning is in order to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Chinese New Year check list
And as with anything Chinese New Year-related, there are some key superstitions to avoid! We’ve got a rundown of must-do Chinese New Year traditions, as well as a handy checklist below for what to do and what not to do. This will help you avoid accidentally ruining your luck for the year ahead!
What everyone should DO for Chinese New year
DO decorate with lots of red decorations.
DO clean your house before Chinese New Year.
DO remember to hand out red envelopes to children and unmarried young adults if you are married and older.
DO wish everyone a happy new year when you see them.
DO make sure you address elders first when you see them. You might just get some fat red envelopes for that!
DO wear new clothes, or at least something red, and avoid black and white.
DO go home and eat with your parents on Chinese New year. It may not seem that big a deal to you, but it is for your parents!
DO bring abundant gifts to your family and hosts during Chinese New year celebrations. Fruits (especially oranges, tangerines, pomelos, and dragonfruit; avoid pears, which represent parting ways), live plants (such as lucky bamboo, colorful orchids, money plants and citrus trees), and candies are safe gifts and always appreciated. You could also make Chinese New Year Sweet Rice cakes to give as gifts.
What you shouldn’t do during Chinese New year
DON’T start any arguments or bring up any negative topics. No profanities or swearing on Chinese New Year’s eve and day.
DON’T cry on Chinese new year. Try to avoid sad memories!
DON’T clean on the day of Chinese New Year, as you may sweep your luck and good fortunes away!
DON’T do laundry, wash or cut your hair on New Year’s Day (the day before is fine) but you don’t want to wash away your good luck!
DON’T break any dishes or glasses! Be extra careful not to break anything, because it is bad luck on Chinese New Year’s day.
DON’T eat or make porridge or congee, because it sets an inauspicious tone, foreshadowing a poor year for you.
DON’T borrow money, because it’s a sign that you will need money and be in debt in the new year.
DON’T give any unlucky gifts! Clocks or watches, knives or other sharp objects, shoes/slippers, mirrors, scented candles, cut flowers, and anything in a set of four (an unlucky number in Chinese culture) should never be given as gifts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.