FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, will hold its very first Kris Kringle Holiday Village, running in tandem with the company’s performance of “The Nutcracker.”
The Kris Kringle Holiday Village launches its “Market Preview” today as part of downtown’s Night of Lights festivities. The lights will “turn on” in the Village at 5:50 p.m.
After its initial launch, the Village’s regular hours mirror Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of “The Nutcracker.”
The market takes its cue from popular traditional German Christmas markets, filled with food, entertainment, season ornaments, gifts and fare.
With this being its first year, the Village is starting small with a vision of its expansion in years to come. This year, the Village will only be on the Arts United Plaza, just in front of the Arts United Center where the Ballet houses its annual performance of “The Nutcracker,” with music from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
On the plaza, patrons will be able to visit seven wood chalets that are designed with the German marketplace aesthetic and create a small retail “village.” Decorated with holiday flare, it will be a fun and memorable experience for all.
All of the chalets were built by the Anthis Center during their fall trades classes as this year’s framing project. Don R. Fruechy is storing, delivering and removing the chalets for the event.
The Village will have unique coco mugs made by GiGi’s Playhouse with the market’s logo that can be filled with wassail, hot cocoa and coffee. There will also be German roasted nuts from Almond Garten, wassail, brats with sauerkraut, gingerbread and waffles.
The Kris Kringle Holiday Village is made possible by phenomenal partners such as FWCS Anthis Career Center Construction Trades Program, Don R. Fruchey, Inc., Digital Wolf Agency, Projects with a Purpose, Light the Fort, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne and Downtown Improvement District.
As you consider joining us for the 2021-2022 Season, please know Fort Wayne Ballet remains committed to undertaking any and all measures to keep our artists, staff and audience safe. As we move toward our Season’s open, we will be under advisement of the most up-to-date guidelines.
More information can be found at kriskringlefw.com.
Kris Kringle Village Hours of Operation
• November 24: 5-9 p.m. (Night of Lights Market Preview)
• December 3, 4, 10, 11: 4-10 p.m.
• December 5 and 12: 12-5 p.m.
”The Nutcracker” Performances
• December 3: 7:30 p.m.
• December 4: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• December 5: 2 p.m.
• December 9: 7:30 p.m.
• December 10: 7:30 p.m.
• December 11: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• December 12: 2 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $45 for Dec. 3-5 and $35 for Dec. 9-12. Tickets can be purchased through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by visiting artstix.org or by calling 422-4226.
All performances are held at the Arts United Center, 303 East Main St., across from The Auer Center for Arts and Culture.
More information is available at fortwayneballet.org.
