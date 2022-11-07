Hendry Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — The following students achieved honor roll status for the first nine weeks at Hendry Park Elementary School.
Third grade
All A’s
Evan Aldrich, Jesse Danic, Robert Dornbush, Cohen Duran, Hunter Holiday, Kaycee Kellett, Vincent Newhard, Nicholas Parker, Drew Stellhorn, Curtis Taylor, Austin Veltkamp, Asher Wilson.
A’s and B’s
Aneeta Acker, Henry Andrews, Linkin Aspy, Thorin Aspy, Hadley Boyer, Blake Burk, Kenzie Eldridge, Kaitlynn Farley, Jackson Floyd, Hailey Harter, Jaydon HIcks, Kaydence Morrison, Liam Petre, Owen Petre, Jrue Pinchinat, Felix Rowan, Lucas Walker, Huckston Yoder.
Fourth Grade
All A’s
Levi Crankshaw, Jetty Edgel, Camry Everage, Easton Marten, Lily Newman, Reese Raske, Jayla Slabaugh, Elijah Smith, Leo Urbina Salinas, Carla Vieyra.
A’s and B’s
Ryleigh Burns, Quinn Counterman, Donyer Diaz, Samuel Dobson, Jazzlyn Duran Hall, Zidya Freed, Owen Garrison, Emma Gillespie, Alivia Hardy, Timothy Hastreiter, Julian Johnson, Serenity Loving, Mason Mallane, Tyson McLaughlin, Chelsea Puente, Camden Spallinger.
Fifth Grade
All A’s
Dawson Cline, Draven Cole, Ruby Drown, Lucas Greenfield
A’s and B’s
Arriana Growe, Nevaeh Johnson, Millie Lentz, Brielle Miller, Mia Weaver, Jamison Wombacher, Harper Yoder.
