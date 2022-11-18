On Sunday, we sang the song "Count Your Blessings" in one of my churches. I love that song. I can't stop singing it this week. I spend the month of November every day counting my blessings. I need to do it every day. There is something special about November; we start thinking about being thankful.
At different times in my marriage, my husband and I have kept a gratitude journal on our kitchen table. We would write three things we saw or experienced that day at dinner. You begin to look for things to be thankful for or for which you have gratitude. To make it more complicated during Lent, I suggested we never use the same three things in the month.
When you are counting your blessing or looking for things to be grateful for, you begin to live acknowledging those things. I remember a day when Bill, my husband, sent me a picture of the sunrise and told me that he wanted me to know how grateful he was we were doing this practice.
This morning I am thankful for the snow. I know some of you read that and what to flip to the next page of the paper; hear me out. Snow means people may not have the hustle and bustle around to this and that. Snow means my kids come home for holidays, fires in the fireplace, and game nights. Snow means twinkling lights and smells of delicious things… snow means family to me.
1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18
16 Rejoice always,
17 pray continually,
18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.
We like to give thanks for the things we love, but not other things.
If you had a gratitude journal, how would you list your blessings? Here are a few
ideas:
I am thankful for all that God has created. I take note of something in creation all the time. What can you notice when you go for a walk? When you look out your window, do you see neighbors that are friends? Do you see people who you are thankful for? The seasons bring with them all kinds of things to cause thankfulness.
I am thankful for some great meals this month, not just thanksgiving. We ate with the family we love and shared simple meals and complicated dishes. What stands out is not the food but the people around the table.
I am thankful for a wonderful partner in my spouse. No one I would rather travel with than him! I am thankful for our kiddos' health, jobs, and those that they love and love them. I am thankful for my friends, old and new. I am thankful to be a pastor at two remarkable churches!
The chorus will set your singing and remind you to count your blessing:
"Count your blessings, name them one by one,
Count your blessings, see what God has done!
Count your blessings, name them one by one,
*Count your many blessings, see what God has done.
[*And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.]."
Count your blessings moving forward!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.