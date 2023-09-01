Someone to be Thankful For
I give thanks to my God always for you because of the grace of God that was given you in Christ Jesus, that in every way you were enriched in him in all speech and all knowledge— even as the testimony about Christ was confirmed among you— so that you are not lacking in any gift, as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ, who will sustain you to the end, guiltless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is faithful, by whom you were called into the fellowship of his Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. 1 Corinthians 1:4-9; ESV
I have recently gone through the personal loss of my brother in Rhode Island and needed to go there for his funeral. With being a pastor and the weekend approaching, I had to change many plans to accommodate this: finding coverage for different aspects of the Sunday service, videoing my sermon, and so on. My disruption disrupted others. However, my church family has stepped up and has assisted me in so many ways! I am extremely humbled by the outpouring of these people and I am ever so thankful for each person! My thankful heart can’t begin to thank God for such love and I praise God for everyone!
This got me to begin thinking, am I the type of person that someone is thankful for having in a person’s life? This isn’t to sound pious, but are we the type of people who others look to and give praise to God for having them in their lives?
With the Scriptures provided, we can see Paul thanking God for the people he is writing to: the Corinthian church. He prays blessings on them because they are faithful in their support of not just his ministry, but also the forwarding of the Gospel of Christ. Are we thankful for those who are spiritual leaders and supporters of our faith walks? Even apart from this, are we being the person who sees God’s hands guiding us to the service each of us is called to, even if it’s not for spiritual reasons? Are we helping others to heal, find joy, find purpose and meaning, heal broken relationships, and give others hope?
It is wonderful when others love and support us in our daily lives; it is far greater when we become the person that someone else is thankful for! I must clarify this by saying that it’s not for prideful reasons, it’s for knowing how God is using our gifts and talents in service to Him. Becoming the person that others are thankful for, at least to me, shows me that I am serving God well. Any praise is directed to God because He alone has gifted me with the talents and opportunities granted me to serve Him. We become answers to prayers, the light in times of darkness, the breath for those who are breathless (NOT taking the credit from God but exalting Him who works in us and through us!).
I will admit that I would rather give than receive. However, God has shown me that in the same manner, we are to be thankful when someone blesses us as God uses them to be the blessings. I am thankful for this.
Search your heart: Are you someone to be thankful for? How is God using you and your gifts/talents to make this world a better place? We all have callings on our lives inside and outside of the church. Not all ministries are “religious”. Many ministries are the efforts of helping the broken to become restored, helping the lost to be found (people who have lost all hope to find it once again), and helping others to find peace and hope for the day. It is my prayer every day that I might be such a person.
I pray for each of you, the readers, and those who pass this message on to others, to become such people that someone is thankful for. I pray that you lack nothing in abilities to serve others, to have what you need to make your callings complete and that you are becoming the people that God knows you can be.
I pray for your needs and the needs of your families. I pray blessings that overflow to the world around you and that it blesses all around you. My prayer is for your peace and joy. Finally, your relationship with God becomes all that He desires for you and with you. God bless you as you become someone to be thankful for!
