ANGOLA — Trine University’s Short Story Club will discuss two coming-of-age stories, and a sequel to another, at its meetings this fall.
Sponsored by the Humanities Institute, the Short Story Club is open to anyone who likes talking about stories and ideas with others, but doesn’t have time to read a novel.
The club meets virtually, with participants receiving a copy of the story and a Zoom link prior to each meeting. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Sept. 15, the club will discuss “Soldier of Fortune” by Bret Anthony Johnston. Included in Best American Short Stories 2011, the story covers a man’s memories of the girl he was fascinated with 20 years earlier.
“The Lifeguard” by Mary Morris, will be the topic of discussion at the Oct. 13 meeting. In this story, an 18-year-old has his perceptions about himself and others shattered.
On Nov. 10 club members will discuss “Rivers” by John Keene, a story told from the point of view of the freed slave Jim 40 years after The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
For additional information, or to get a story and Zoom link, contact Jeanette Goddard, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication and director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
The Humanities Institute coordinates innovative programs and events for the Trine community and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.