ANGOLA — The St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church lit up the night with holiday spirit on Sunday, Dec. 19, with a live reenactment of the nativity.
The actors were stationed near the road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to converse with drivers-by and pass along season greetings.
“Many trucks traveling Route 20 tooted their horns in appreciation as cars slowed to take in the beauty,” said Event Coordinator Marilyn Karpinski.
The church has put on a reenactment for many years, but last year due to COVID, some changes had to be made in order to continue the tradition.
In previous years, visitors followed a lighted path through the St. Anthony campus to see 150 parishioners reenacting the five main nativity scenes, but for the sake of social distancing, the church opted to reform the reenactment into a single drive-by scene with a few dozen actors in front of the church facing Maumee Street.
“Moving the event to a single scene on the well-traveled street has allowed many to view the presentation that wouldn’t have known to follow the winding path,” Karpinski said.
Even though the event continued as a drive-by reenactment this year, many people still stopped by to enjoy the performance.
“It is amazing to me that scaling back in no way diminishes the impact of the event, and I am reminded there is beauty in simplicity,” Karpinski said. “Surrounded by the music, I watched as many passers-by traveled back to that time centuries ago, where in a simple stable a child was born.”
