“And they devoted themselves to the apostles teaching and fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers. And all came upon every soul, and many wonders and signs were being done through the apostles. And all who believed were together and had all things in common. And they were selling their possessions and belongings and distribute to the proceeds to all as any had need.” – Acts 2:42 – 25; ESV
‘Tis the season to be jolly — at least, that is what we are led to believe about the Christmas season.
This is supposed to be a time of giving, a time for family, a time for gatherings, a time where we are supposed to bring peace to the world. This is the time where we celebrate the coming of Christ as the Messiah child and what this means to all of humanity: salvation and unconditional love/forgiveness from God the Father. Jesus Christ is our gift from God. And in the same way that God the Father loves us, we try to also mirror that love and affection as we celebrate Christmas.
The sad thing about mankind is that we sometimes fixate on what the Christian faith believes Christmas to be versus what the world tries to make Christmas become: materialistic over relational.
Even with that being said, we are discovering that it is getting harder and harder to give this Christmas season. It is not because of the hearts growing colder and people becoming more selfish (although in some cases, this may be factual). It is because those things that we wish to have as gifts for our loved ones are unable to be obtained because of the supply/demand of various items, the high cost of said items and the lack of accessibility to said items.
This is making many people feel anxious because they feel that these gifts reflect the measure of love that they have for those who receive the gifts. They believe that if they do not get the items that their loved ones request that they have failed to show their love towards them.
As you look at the passage provided, you will see how the early church was able to grow in love, spirit and true devotion. The relationships were not based on materialistic things. As a matter of fact, they were based on the individuals and their needs. The people would give and sell their possessions in order to help meet the needs of the other believers.
Now, let’s bring this home to our own lives: do we truly know what the needs are of our loved ones? Is it based upon materialistic things because of just wants, or is it based upon the true needs of the individuals? I understand that we all have needs such as food, clothing, shelter and so on. Yet at the same time, are we using materialistic things to fill voids within our souls?
If we take an honest look at our loved ones, we would see that the need is not materialistic but relational. Are we taking time to spend with our loved ones? Are we showing them that their presence in our lives is so important to us that we are trying to spend as much time as possible with them in relationship and love? Are we meeting the emotional needs of our children, spouses and friends? Are we building up one another mentally and emotionally by supporting and strengthening not only relationships but the gifts and talents that each individual has to make a positive difference in the world around us? Are we helping others to be built-up spiritually in intimacy with God the Father/Jesus Christ/Holy Spirit? These are the real questions and the real needs that also need to be addressed and really considered as true acts of love.
I love this passage for several reasons. First of all, as we know the apostles, they are following the lifestyle that Jesus had taught them while they were being discipled by Him. Their lives have been transformed from what they once believed to what they are now living out daily and discipling others. And apparently they are doing a splendid job of this because we now see the people doing the same. The people were not fixated on the material/physical things. They were also focusing on each other’s dignity, integrity and spiritual needs and growing in wisdom and knowledge. If we were able to do this for even just our own families, how much better with this world be?
I know that Christmas is the time of giving, and I’m a person that loves to give. However, I am not going to base the success of Christmas on whether or not I get to give all the gifts that I want to give versus when I’m able to give (if anything).
I think about another passage in Acts 3 where Peter and John are entering the temple and the beggar asked the two for some money. Peter said to the beggar that was unable to walk that he didn’t have any money but what he did have he would give to the beggar. And with that he helped the beggar up to his feet and healed him. He went beyond the request to see the true need of the individual and met that need. This is what I am suggesting that all of us do this Christmas.
If you have all the gifts that you want to get your loved ones, that’s great. But if you don’t have the ability to get those gifts — or if you’d like to give even more — give them the gift of meeting their needs. You will find out that these gifts are much more appreciated and can allow the individuals to see their spiritual needs.
