Schools are now back in session, and the greatest gift we can give our schools is prayer and involvement.
Praying for our teachers, all staff, students, and parents is a gift we, as believers, can give to our community.
Let’s go beyond that this year and reach out to our schools. What do they need from us? Could you and your family adopt a room? By adopting a room, I mean you help to pay for things and love others. Special notes, gifts for the teacher, and supplies of all kinds for kids that don’t have what they need are just some of the ideas … let’s be thinking outside the box.
Here is a 28-day prayer suggestion that we used last year and is a great starting point: 28 Days to Pray
1 Maintenance Staff
2 Custodial Staff
3 Coaches & PE Teachers
4 Fine Arts Departments
5 Transportation
6 Secretaries
7 Counselors
8 Special Ed. Staff
9 ALL TEACHERS
10 First Day of SCHOOL
11 Educational Assets.
12 Substitutes
13 New Staff Members
14 Technology Staff
15 All Administrators
16 Elementary Schools
17 Middle School
18 High School
19 PreK/Kinder Parents
20 Senior Parents
21 ALL Parents
22 Safe School Year
24 School Board
25 ALL Students
26 Fremont Community
27 After-School Events
28 Any unforeseen problems and protection of all faculty & children!
Many of you may think that teachers get paid, and many of us pay for things at work. But trust me, as the mother of a teacher, getting her ready was a family adventure in which we all participated. So as a family of believers, let us show up for the children.
Matthew 19: 14 Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
So, how will you, as a family and family of faith, help? Again, I ask you to pray for our schools throughout the year. Reach out to teachers and ask if you can help from behind the scenes or even volunteer in their classroom. If you do not personally know a teacher, reach out to the principal and ask what your school needs right now that I could help with!
Let’s live this passage out for others to see the goodness of God: Hebrews 13:16 ~ “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”
Pray with me:
Loving Father, we pray for our schools. We pray for the buildings’ teachers, leaders, helpers, and workers. Be with students who need extra help this year. Nudge us to fill in the gaps where needed for families and staff alike. We lift up this year to be filled with learning, safety, love, and exploration. We praise you for all the ways you will provide in these special places this year. In the strong name of Jesus, we pray, AMEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.