COLDWATER — With inspiring capes, exciting masks and special powers, a cast of 14 Tibbits Young Audiences actors will bring a new set of superheroes to life when they present “Comic Book Artist” Oct. 22-24 at Tibbits Opera House.
“Comic Book Artist” by Pat Lydersen is the story of Sandy Leonardo Sappovitz (Ivy Witmer) who wants nothing more than to become a comic book artist. When she gets a job as a janitor at Wonder Comics, she anxiously awaits the day that her boss, D.C. Wunderman (Lily Witmer), will notice her drawings and discover her artistic genius.
It seems like that day will never come until Wunderman invests in a shipment of magical pens, guaranteed to bring to life any character her artists create. When the staff artists unwittingly unleash the dreaded Doctor Shock Clock (London Elkins), it is up to Sandy to create her own team of superheroes.
Will they have the superpowers to conquer this dastardly super-villain, who can stop time with the snap of her fingers? Only time will tell! Doctor Shock Clock is off to where else but Times Square to pull off the greatest heist of all time.
Watch as the egotistical Star Girl (Saylor Fraley) and her “Charisma Ray,” Triple Time (Lela Poe) with her super-fast speed, environmentally correct Blossom (Lydia Juarez) with her magical sleeping potion flowers, and the slightly grouchy but goodhearted Wombat Woman (Mackenzie Searing) combine their special powers to try to stop the dastardly deed!
The cast is rounded out with Isabel Christopher as the narrator, Kennedy Austin and Molly Foster as artists, Maggie Bustos as Viola, Annabelle Foster as the Minuto, and Ashlyn Abrey and Keeley Love as the ensemble.
“Comic Book Artist” is directed by Jayne Lillis and produced by Tirsha Odisher. Jeff Harvey serves as assistant stage manager. Laura Odom has designed costumes, with set design by Leon Kriser, with Matt Biolchini and Stephanie Burdick as set assistants, props by Stacy Guertler, sound design by Julia Littley, and makeup design by Abby Austin.
“Comic Book Artist” will run Oct. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 24. All reserved seating tickets are $7 each. Tickets will be available online at Tibbits.org, at the Tibbits Administration Office located at 93 W. Chicago Street, and at the door.
All shows will be held at Tibbits Opera House, 14 South Hanchett Street, Coldwater, Michigan. At this time Tibbits is strongly encouraging all audience members wear masks when entering and moving around the theatre.
The show is presented with the generous support of Coldwater Kiwanis Club which has sponsored the TYA shows since 2009.
For more information and a complete listing of events go to tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
Tibbits Young Audiences offers programs both for and by area youth to develop their interest in the arts. This year’s cast features students from Coldwater, Union City and Angola.
Two shows yearly — a non-musical in the fall and a musical in the spring — provide students with an enjoyable introduction to the world of theatre. By putting on a show, they learn teamwork, discipline, theatre skills, self confidence and an appreciation for the arts.
