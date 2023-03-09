ANGOLA — The Theta Phi Alpha sorority raised $25,700 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at this year’s Trine University Big Man on Campus event.
A lot of planning went into the BMOC event. Ordering shirts, planning the pageant show, working with Trine to reserve the T. Furth Center and ordering decorations were just a few of the things Theta Phi Alpha had to do in order to prepare for the event.
“This event is a marathon, not a race,” said Hannah Reding, the BMOC chair for Theta Phi Alpha. “Working with my sisters in Theta Phi to plan this event takes a lot of communication and hard work.”
In all, there were 10 contestants for BMOC. Contestants were chosen from each of the eight fraternities, the Christian Campus House and Student Government. Each organization has their own selection process in determining who will be their BMOC nominee.
The contestants scored points through War Night results, the money they earned in Penny Wars and the BMOC pageant that was held the night of Feb. 17 in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Christian Campus House representative Parker Gillespie, a chemical engineering major from Solsberry, was named the 2023 Big Man on Campus, making it the third straight year that a CCH representative was crowned BMOC. Alpha Sigma Phi representative Dane Chapman, a mechanical engineering major from Morden, Manitoba, Canada, was awarded Mr. Pink Ribbon, the contestant chosen by the other competitors for showing the most enthusiasm and sportsmanship during BMOC week.
Since 2015, Theta Phi Alpha has raised more than $108,250 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
