Johnson earns doctorate from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ross Johnson of Fremont, has received a doctor of philosophy degree from The University of Alabama during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.
The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. Alabama is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. Alabama shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service.
Konrad Named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Emma Konrad from Pleasant Lake has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the No. 1 liberal arts college in Indiana.
Findlay announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
FINDLAY, Ohio — The dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.
To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students listed includes Brandon Klug, Auburn, and Paige Willms, Orland.
Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. It was established in 1882.
Crotty earns Dean’s List honors at Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Quest Crotty, of Fremont, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Crotty is majoring in Management Information Systems. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa.
Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves about 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.
Albion College announces Dean’s List
ALBION, Mich. — Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean’s List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.
Coldwater, Michigan, student Alison Harvey was named to the Albion College Dean’s List. Harvey is majoring in theatre with a minor in Spanish. Harvey is the child of Elizabeth Harvey and Terry Harvey of Coldwater and is a graduate of Union City High School.
Fremont student Heidi Faramelli was named to the Albion College Dean’s List. Faramelli is majoring in English-creative writing. Faramelli is a resident of Fremont and is a graduate of Angola High School.
Coldwater student Logan Farmer was named to the Albion College Dean’s List. Farmer is a first-year student at Albion College. Farmer is a resident of Coldwater and is a graduate of Coldwater Senior High School.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.
Stroh named to Central College Dean’s List
PELLA, Iowa — Katherine Stroh, a Central College student from Ottumwa, Iowa, class of 2024, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College, Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
Evans named to Dean's List at Frostburg State
FROSTBURG, Md. — Ashtyn Evans, of Angola, has been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.