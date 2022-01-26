ANGOLA — Suzi Weicht will be the guest speaker for the next Steuben County Republican Women's meeting.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Township Trustee's Office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, near Lake James.
Weicht, a well-known civic and community leader, will share with the group her experiences in being an active female voice in our political arena.
Weicht, a registered nurse by trade, came to Angola when she married Gene Weicht in 1963. She became co-owner with Gene in Weicht’s Funeral Home, where she remains active today with her children, John and Beth.
Suzi was the first — and to date only — woman to serve as Steuben Republican Central Committee chair. She also held numerous local, district and state positions with the Republican Party over the years. She was a member of the original Steuben Republican Women’s Group and held every office on the roster.
In the community, she continues to serve on the Steuben County Board of Health and is active in the Order of Eastern Star. She has served on many boards including the Steuben County Cancer Society and Steuben County Council on Aging, as well as volunteering for the American Red Cross.
Weicht enjoys dabbling in antiques and spending time with her children, John, Beth Lee and Jeffrey.
All interested women are welcome to attend and hear this community leader share her story.
