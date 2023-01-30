Pleasant Lake Elementary School

PLEASANT LAKE — Following are honor rolls for Pleasant Lake Elementary School.

3rd Grade 2nd Quarter All A’s First Semester

Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley ,Lucas Marvin Ava Mils, Damion Money, Jackson Salinas , Jayden Weinrich, Emma Whiteman

A/B First Semester

Edgar Alvarez, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick, Nova Troutman

A/B Second Quarter

Coraline Mansfield

4th Grade Second Quarter

All A’s First Semester

Sophia Graber

A/B & First Semester

Luke Gilbert, Lincoln Helinski, Andrew Jarvis, Leah Rathburn, Amelia Reyes, Abigail Springer, Remington Wilson, Dreyden Wymer

A/B Second Quarter

Evelyn Corwin

5th Grade Second Quarter All A’s First Semester

Preston Stoy

A/B First Semester

Karsyn Batchelder, Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Matilyn Cook, Tensley Peacock, Kylee Wall

A/B Second Quarter

Cooper Keyes, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan

