Pleasant Lake Elementary School
PLEASANT LAKE — Following are honor rolls for Pleasant Lake Elementary School.
3rd Grade 2nd Quarter All A’s First Semester
Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley ,Lucas Marvin Ava Mils, Damion Money, Jackson Salinas , Jayden Weinrich, Emma Whiteman
A/B First Semester
Edgar Alvarez, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick, Nova Troutman
A/B Second Quarter
Coraline Mansfield
4th Grade Second Quarter
All A’s First Semester
Sophia Graber
A/B & First Semester
Luke Gilbert, Lincoln Helinski, Andrew Jarvis, Leah Rathburn, Amelia Reyes, Abigail Springer, Remington Wilson, Dreyden Wymer
A/B Second Quarter
Evelyn Corwin
5th Grade Second Quarter All A’s First Semester
Preston Stoy
A/B First Semester
Karsyn Batchelder, Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Matilyn Cook, Tensley Peacock, Kylee Wall
A/B Second Quarter
Cooper Keyes, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan
