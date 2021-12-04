Santa to visit Well Child Clinic on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The Steuben County offices of Women, Infants and Children and the Well Child Clinic will be hosting visits with Santa on Wednesday.
The event will take place on the third floor of the Steuben Community Center at the WIC and Well Child Clinic offices area.
Santa will be available for children to meet from 12:30-4 p.m.
