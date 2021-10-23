This year’s fresh hop, wet hop or harvest beers are just starting to hit the shelves. This may be somewhat confusing to have one style of beer with three different names. Essentially, this is a style of beer where whole cone hops are harvested and used in a brew in the shortest time possible by the brewer. The logistics can sometimes be tricky, but some breweries will make a beer with hops that are less than three hours removed from the vine.
The purpose of this is an attempt to showcase the fresh, bright and oily nature of the hops at the peak of freshness. For simple logistics, many breweries use hop pellets or hop extracts to brew their beers. These will provide a more consistent flavor and bitterness from batch to batch. Even the best techniques used to preserve whole cone hops (away from light, oxygen and kept refrigerated) will vary some from batch to batch, especially the longer they age past harvest.
Brewing with fresh or wet hops is as much a celebration of the harvest and the unique flavors that can occur from year to year. No two years are identical; thus, no two beers are the same. Similar to wine production, harvest ales are a great way to experience a single year’s bounty.
The commonality of harvest ales is the use of fresh hops. What is somewhat difficult to know is exactly what style of beer the brewer has decided to use to showcase these fresh hops. Most brewers will brew either an American-style Pale Ale or American-style India Pale Ale. However, these are not exclusive to harvest beers, as more brewers in recent years are experimenting with fresh-hopped Hazy (or New England-style) IPA or even fresh-hopped Pilsners.
When shopping for harvest ales, a careful examination of the labels is helpful, but asking a knowledgeable sales associate is even better.
Due to hit the market soon, Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale is the oldest and best know fresh hop beer on the market. This year marks 40 years of this annual hop fest.
Fresh Cascade and Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest give a beautiful citrus, pine and floral bouquet to this IPA. This year will be new with a 12 ounce can package at ABV and 65 IBU. Look for it on shelves from early November until early January.
Bell’s Brewing of Comstock Park, Michigan, has created a new line of wet hop beers in the single hop New England-style of IPA for 2021, named Sideyard. The name is derived from the two acre hop field located next to the brewery.The flagship Sideyard Ale is only available in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in 16 ounce can four packs. This is a 6.8% ABV beer brewed with Chinook hops.
Only available from the Bell’s Eccentric Café and General Store in Kalamazoo are two different single hop Sideyard’s, one brewed with Triumph hops and the other with Crystal hops (both 6.5% ABV).
More fresh hop beers are entering distribution over the next couple of weeks. This is a wonderful time of the year to experience the bounty of American craft beer and the freshness it can provide.
