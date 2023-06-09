As a reminder, this summer, I plan on working chapter by chapter through the chapter of 1 and 2 Thessalonians. This week we will be in 1 Thessalonians 2; next week, 3, and so forth.
In 1 Thessalonians 2, Paul opens by defending himself against personal attacks by this character. Years ago, at a youth retreat, I heard someone speaking, and they asked how many murderers there were in the room. Some of the youth chuckled, some shouted out in mind lots o people, and others shook their heads no to the question of did they murder anyone. The speaker continued how many of you have spoken about another at the lunchroom table in a manner you would not want them to hear you in person; that is murderous to someone's character.
This is a powerful lesson for all of us to review. It is said sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me. I have always found this to be a half-truth. Sticks and stones and words hurt, just in different ways.
Paul spends some time defending himself. Don't we all, at times? Then he switches to some powerful statements. In the 4th verse, he states, "... we are not trying to please people but God." In verse 6, he states, "We are not looking for praise from people, not from you or anyone else…"
The Lord met Paul's needs. His contentment came from the Lord.
Many of us are people pleasers. We worry about pleasing others on a daily or hourly basis. There are those that we daily need to please in many ways. You want to please your boss, your spouse, your family, and yourself, for that matter. Yet, do we ever worry about being God-pleasing? Do we just run through our everyday lives trying to please ourselves or others but rarely thinking about God?
This is one of the ways we live set apart as scripture instructs us to do. We turn away and focus on eternal rather than earthly things, which is so hard. Paul always used difficult moments to dig in and seek the Lord more.
Paul is spurring people on always when it seems to do the work of the Lord. Many in Thessalonica needed to be more focused on the thing that needs to be the thing for all of us, Jesus Christ and living for him. We can get caught up in everything we do and need to remember to live for Jesus.
How do we do that? We love, serve, praise, pray, and come together with others for learning and teaching are just a few of the ways. We worship with our hearts and minds the one and only Jesus! We come into worship not expecting to get anything but looking to give to those in the room with us and be further equipped for the mission God has called us to do.
When we study and follow the example of Jesus, it should change how we live. Won't you join me in living for Christ?
