I love Thanksgiving. I love the food. Our family will enjoy deviled eggs, cheese ball and crackers, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and more for our feast. This year I am cooking all day the day before with my girls, and for that, I am most thankful!
Every year I am sure I write about how much I love Thanksgiving, but is a weekend or a day enough? Never! I want to live in thankfulness.
There are some verses that can help us remember as well. I think they are verses we all need to mark in our Bibles.
Psalm 7:17 I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord Most High.
I give thanks to the Lord for the beauty of our home. It was built in the perfect spot.
Psalm 9:1 I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.
I give thanks to the Lord for the gift of a loving spouse.
Psalm 35:18 I will give you thanks in the great assembly; among the throngs, I will praise you.
I give thanks to the Lord for worship that draws me close to other believers and Him.
Psalm 69:30 I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving.
Colossians 2:6-7 So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.
I want to be overflowing with thankfulness. I am thankful for the cup(s) I have to drink the tea that I love. I am grateful for the chair I have to sit in and think and study the Word of God. I am thankful for the good books I have to read and explore other ways and places.
Colossians 4:2 Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.
I am thankful for a heavenly Father that listens to our cries, our praises and more.
Thessalonians 5:16-18 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.
This one might probably be one of the best-known thankful scriptures. Giving thanks in all things is a discipline and difficult! I am constantly learning and so grateful that the Lord does not give up on us.
Finally, think on this verse as we approach this beautiful day:
2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!
I am thankful for you, the readers, who take the time to read what I write. I am humbled and honored to write about how I see the Lord moving. Thank you for journeying with me!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.