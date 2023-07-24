The Daughters of the American Revolution Pokagon Chapter had a very busy afternoon meeting June 14 at the Fremont Public Library.
Beginning their meeting with the flag ceremony presented by the Angola York Rite in honor of Flag Day presented by Jim Millemen, Brant Moore and Jay Minick. Minick then gave a presentation on the history of the Angola Masonic Order.
Following the presentation, it was announced to ladies by Regent Cheri Carpenter, that during her recent attendance to the state conference the Pokagon chapter was awarded 23 awards for various achievements in areas of participation within the organization.
Cheri Carpenter received several including two for completing leadership training programs, which require many personal hours and a lot of independent project-based work.
After a brief refreshment reception, a new member Terri Stiles was welcomed to the chapter as a new sister.
The women had their annual induction of officer’s ceremony. The officers included the following: Regent, Cheri Carpenter; Vice Regent, Patricia Gleason; Chaplin, Ruby Clayton; Secretary, Haley Billow; Treasurer, Janet Stiller; Registrar, Carol Frymier; Historian, Kathy Falls, Librarian, Judy Swift; and Chapter VIS, Patricia Gleason.
