Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — Following are students who made the third quarter honor roll at Carlin Park Elementary School.
3rd Grade
All A’s: Kolstyn Gillen, Khloe Keene, Leah Knott, Carlos Mesta, Sage Miley, Donovan Morehouse, Dominique Perez-Felix, Isabel Scruggs
A-B: Aaliyah Bell, Rowan Biddle, Liberty Bond, Aiden Bussing, Isaac Carmona, Kade Case, Ashlynn Gaona, Shanda Griffiths, Kailer Keaton, KayCee Leaman, Daymian Mendez, Ximena Solis Duran, Levi Sowles, Ellie Sternberg, Natalie Thompson, Leelynn Tieman, Whitney Utley, Connor Williams, Emilyn Wray, Emma Williams
4th Grade
All A’s: Donovan Flores, Jacob Jennings, Te’o Keaton, Aidric Marks, Fernando Mendez Jovel, Amelia Osborn, Manveer Singh
A-B: Serenity Demyanovich, Chevy Domire, Bryar Dunn, Temperance Hart, Ryland Harter, Zaydyn Henderson, Houston Holloway, Whitnee Huff, Emmalyn Masbaum, Daphne Mayo, Zoey McKee, Nathan Miley, Paloma Torres, Savannah Terry, Sylas Williams
5th Grade
All A’s: Gissell Cruz, Dannai Flores, Jack Grace, Adrian Hernandez, Hunter Holloway, Anna Keim, Rodrigo Torres
A-B: Korbyn Gillen, Abygail Hart, Nick Miles, Jaycub Oates, Riley Porter, Kaydence Powell, Cambrie Smead, Brock Schieber, Arianna Spaulding, Jaclyn Stovall, Natalee Stroud, Kayleigh Vollmar, Konnor Williams, Russel Yohey, Rhilynn Zerns
