Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest through the Indiana Association of School Principals’ Department of Student Programs.
Students are being asked to write their essays based on the following quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiples hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction.”
More specific contest information can be found on the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest website, iasp.org/students/mlk-jr-essay/.
The online submission deadline is Feb. 28, 2022.
This program is free for Department of Student Programs member schools. Non-member schools will be charged $10 per essay.
Department membership is independent of individual administrator membership through the Indiana Association of School Principals.
If you are unsure if your school is a Department of Student Programs member, or if you have other questions, contact Chris Hammer at chammer@iasp.org.
