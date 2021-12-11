I realize that Rudolph is not a Christmas hymn or even has to do with Jesus, but bear with me for a moment as we explore.
This was originally a story written for Montgomery Ward which commissioned a free book for children. Yes, you read that correctly.
In 1939, the country was struggling. On the hills of the great depression and the beginning of World War II, people were struggling with holiday joy. The company commissioned Adman Robert May to write this simple story. Writing from his home in Michigan with a thick fog off the lake he was inspired to write the short story. (Thank you Readers Digest for this fascinating information!)
So what? So why not a Christmas hymn this week? Here is what I think is important for us to notice.
Here is a company that recognized that the country needed a little joy and positivity. Yes, I believe it was a great advertisement endeavor, but don’t be mistaken. It still was a reason to spread hope.
I look around our nation and the world today and see the need for hope!
I love a passage from Isaiah about hope.
Isaiah 40:31 But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
How as Christians do we live this verse out? How do we help others know there is hope? There is hope in what the Savior did and in every day.
Advent (and Lent, although different) are seasons of waiting on the Lord. When we wait on the Lord — believing in His power, might and restoration — we are not just sitting idly. As I wait for the Lord, I leave treats by my door for those who drop off packages and spread some cheer. As I wait for the Lord, I am trying to encourage those around me in different ways with homemade gifts and time spent with those who matter. As I wait for the Lord, I am looking in scripture to learn more about Him.
Many times we wait and complain. Have you experienced that? Have you witnessed that? Have you done that?
Yes, a company came up with a way to advertise for their business, yet they also used it as an opportunity to bless their customers. They allowed the writer to have the rights to the story, and in a couple of years it was made into a song. All from a simple act to spread some cheer. The rest is history.
What can you accomplish this year by spreading some cheer? What can you accomplish by spreading hope? Let’s make this season full of hope!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.