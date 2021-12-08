COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the hyper-realistic sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s when Tibbits Entertainment Series kicks off 2022 with the tribute band Absolute Queen on Jan. 22.
Absolute Queen is a realistic Queen show replicating the songs, effects and music of a traditional Queen concert, with each member of the group boasting an impressive resume of musical tours and performances.
Martyn Jenkins, lead singer and their “Freddie” from Wales, UK, has toured throughout Europe in a famed Queen tribute show for years. He has had the pleasure of sharing stages with both Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen and performed at many Queen International Fan Club events. Jenkins will regale the audience with stories about the band and his own personal experience with former members and his visits to original recording studios. The band also features Chris Kinder on percussion well known for playing and touring and recording music for Jon Oliva the mastermind behind Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The band has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the exact multiple harmonies of the real Queen records. They pride themselves on their ability to perform Bohemian Rhapsody live with the mastery of the original Queen. The concert features every song from the Bohemian Rhapsody film and many more deep cuts and hits like “Best Friend,” “Keep Yourself Alive,” “We Are The Champions,” “Love Of My Life,” “Play The Game” and “Another Ones Bites the Dust.”
Tickets for Absolute Queen range from $20-$43, with discounts available for Tibbits members. Tickets for Tibbits members Benefactor level and above are exclusively on sale now through Dec. 15 by calling 517-278-6029.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Dec. 16 online at tibbits.org.
The concert will be held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St. Doors to the lobbies, art gallery and Ghost Light Bar will open at 6 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.
Generously sponsored by HaasCaywood PC, this is the firm’s third year sponsoring a tribute concert.
Plans for additional events in Tibbits’ 2022 Entertainment Series — including additional tribute band concerts, Comedy Fest, classic films and more — are being finalized.
Additional information can be found online at tibbits.org, by visiting the Tibbits administrative offices at 93 W. Chicago St. or by calling 517-278-6029.
