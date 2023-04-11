Pleasant Lake Elementary School
PLEASANT LAKE — The students listed below achieved honor roll status at Pleasant Lake Elementary School during the third quarter of this school year.
3rd All A’s
Eliza Ball, Kenna Brindley, Aizlee Handley, Lucas Marvis, Ava Mills, Jackson Salinas, Jayden Weinrich, Emma Whiteman
A/B
Edgar Alvarez, Thomas Crago, Coraline Mansfield, Hallie Payton, Miyah Savick, Nova Troutman
4th All A’s
Luke Gilbert, Chloe Wallen, Remington Wilson
A/B
Evelyn Corwin, Sophia Graber, Lincoln Helinski, Violet Hill, Leah Rathburn, Amelia Reyes, Abigail Springer, Nolan Turner
5th All A’s
Morgan Beer
5th A/B
Karsyn Batchelder, Alex Bracey, Naomi Cabrera, Ella Handley, Olivia Lechleidner, Tensley Peacock, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy
