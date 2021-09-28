Today
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• Millgrove Township Board Budget Meeting, 8682 W. 800N, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
• VFW Veterans Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Living With Low Vision, Cameron Woods Senior Living, 701 W. Harcourt Road, Angola, 1 p.m.
• Angola Lions Club, SonLight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola American Legion Post No. 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8 p.m.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Pleasant Lake Lions Club Variety Show featuring jukebox tunes from the 1950s, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• VFW Auxiliary Meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
• Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Regional Artists’ Guild, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Genealogical Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Ravenous Readers Book Club, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1:15 p.m.
• Yoga with Kelly Kobelak, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Democrats, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 7 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
• Parents of Special Needs Children Support Group, Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
• Angola Watercolor Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Sage Gathering Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Angola Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show, Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Trick-or-Treating, Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
