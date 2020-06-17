Prairie Heights Middle School
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — These students at Prairie Heights Middle School were named to the end of the year honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Fifth Grade — Landry Byler, Dylan Livengood, Bella Sparklin
Sixth Grade — Bailey DeLancey, Avery Wagler
Seventh Grade — Emma Allen, Marleena Armstrong, Olivia Boots, Kacy Hartman, Kailey Kauffman, Emily McCrea, Olivia Rumsey
Eighth Grade — Samuel Hartman, Alyssa Jones, Thomas Severe, Adilyn Smith
A/B
Fifth Grade — Austin Abbott, Thomas Anders, Clarissa Bond, Febie Booher, Ryleah Carlin, Damien Christian, Catherine Corwin, Caitlin Culler, Nathan Curtis, Alana Emelander, Bailee Godsey, Joshua Harrold, Chase Hayward, Katie Jones, Karleigh Keister, Ariel Kelly, Ayclinn Kyle, Tayshaun Landis, Addison Leaders, Jonathan McFee, Cassidy Mendenhall, Kain Miller, Addalyn Neff, Aiden Nott, Haydn Penrod, Weston Rasler, Marlee Rex, Landon Rinehart, Olivia Ritter, Jaycee Shaffer, Daniel Stoy, Joselynn Stutzman, Brayleigh Watts, Addison Wells, Christen Young
Sixth Grade — Machael Armstrong, Cade Bachelor, Natalie Booth, Maddison Certain, Angelea Chairez, Caston Day, Larsen Dilts, Zaiden Eberts, Keegan German, Cameron Germann, Peyton Gibson, Leonidas Hare, Jaylynn Howe, Landry Keipper, Chloe Kintz, Mackenzie Lumbard, Gabriel Medina, Carter Merideth, Braeden Morr, Colin Moughler, Guyle Mounsey, Nevaeh Orr, Sophia Rowlison, Adelynne Shearer, Brady Strater, Jazzlynn Sutton, Lillian Sutton, Mya Wilhelm, Lane Yoder, Spencer Zook
Seventh Grade — Seth Bontreger, Jasmine Carpenter, Emma Crager, Nathan Davidson, Gavin Garman, Eva Graber, Amber Handshoe, Brayden Helmuth, Grace Johnson, William Lehman, Treyten Lepley, Christian Lewis, Walker McCrea, Serenity Mullen, Courtlyn Myers, Cameron Phillips, Kira Rex, Mackenzie Rood, Taylor Scofield, McKayla Straley, Peyton Sutton, Erianna Vela, Lilly Williams
Eighth Grade — Alyssa Adkins, Allyson Bell, Mackenzie Blanton, Ava Boots, Riley Coney, Emma Crites, Emily Dorris, Breonna Glasgo, McKinlee Kain, Luke Krapfl, Brayden Levitz, Matthew Levitz, Aiden Rathburn, Lane Wagler, Carmen Wells, Mackenzie Williams, Olivia Zook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.