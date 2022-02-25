ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.
The meeting will be held at the Pleasant Township Office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, and all interested women are welcome.
Sullivan has been Secretary of State for almost a year.
Sullivan, who has been serving as a state representative for District 78 in the Evansville area, succeeds Connie Lawson, who resigned the position two years early in early 2021.
Sullivan has been representing the Evansville area in the Indiana House since 2014 and has a background in engineering process management.
In the legislature, Sullivan served on House committees including rules, roads and transportation and the budget-making ways and means committee.
During Sullivan’s tenure in the Indiana General Assembly, she worked with the Secretary of State’s office to pass legislation funding critical local cybersecurity improvements in time for the 2020 elections. She’s also worked with the office’s auto dealer services division to modernize Indiana Code through legislation.
Sullivan began her career in management at General Motors, where she oversaw more than 100 employees in the auto giant’s paint division. Then holding a similar role for Toyota’s Indiana manufacturing operation, she supervised production quality and staffing across the company’s Hoosier plants. From there, Sullivan launched her own consulting firm, Onward Consulting, and began working with the University of Southern Indiana at the school’s Center for Applied Research.
Sullivan earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and has continued her education in business management at Lindenwood University.
