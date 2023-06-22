I love it when I read a passage and something jumps off the page at me, too. This week we find ourselves in 1 Thessalonians 4. There is so much good stuff, and I recommend that you read/listen to the entire chapter.
I felt like it was a message from my mom and grandma, and I could hear them saying just such things to me as I was growing up, so let’s dig into the part that spoke to me this morning.
1 Thessalonians 4: 9-12 Now about your love for one another, we do not need to write to you, for you yourselves have been taught by God to love each other. And in fact, you do love all of God’s family throughout Macedonia. Yet we urge you, brothers and sisters, to do so more and more and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody. (Bold for emphasis on what stood out to me.)
Let’s talk about the first eight verses for a moment. Those hold essential things as well, and then I want to focus on what jumped out at me. In those first eight verses, Paul instructs and admonishes us to live differently from the rest of the world and live a walk that pleases God.
Then this is followed by words about loving God and each other. For many of us, love looks different. If you have ever studied love languages, you quickly realize that we speak and love differently. I believe God is calling us to love others in ways that sometimes make us uncomfortable. True love is messy and complex. I always think of Jesus and Judas. He ate his last meal with those He loved and didn’t kick Judas out of the festivities.
Let’s focus now on the verse I was drawn to when I read it today. “You should mind your own business …” I want to stop there for a moment. Am I the only one to hear teachers who used to say that to my class? Or you told Mom a story when you were little and heard her say, “Mind your business”? With all that being said, mind your business is a Biblical matter. We need to worry about our walks and not the walks of others.
Now, are we called to love others and therefore care about the souls and lives of others? Yes. That yes doesn’t mean that we shout at others for choices. That has never made me want to change a choice. I need time to stop, think, ponder, and see with my own eyes. In my humble opinion, this verse is saying not to pick fights over trivial things.
We all will have disagreements. We are unique and wired differently. If we don’t expect people to think like us and always do it our way, that is minding our business. We can love others from that overflow of God’s love when we love God. Minding your own business is always bringing yourself before God FIRST! The rest will follow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.