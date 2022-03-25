One of the saddest things that happens in the Judeo-Christian faith is that people will get into arguments and debates over God: they will argue about who He is and is not, how He interacts or distance Himself, and debate theological questions blindly. Many times, people try to defend God and make excuses for what He does and does not do. Our God does not need to be defended because He is God and He can defend Himself.
As a pastor; I get unlimited amount of questions about how God can allow evil, illness, wars, death and other things to take place in today’s world. And I always try to steer away from trying to defend God and to be able to point out that the things of this world that are taking place are caused by man: it is man who goes to war, who will do all sorts of heinous crimes, who will use and abuse one another, who bullies and manipulates others and so on. God does not call people to do these sorts of acts; it is man who chooses to do so. On the contrary; God is the one who tries to lead people away from these habits and behaviors and tries to teach them to live in harmony. This is evidenced by the way Jesus ministered while he walked upon the earth. Jesus modeled for mankind ways to be able to offer love, forgiveness, mercy, a helping hand, to judge less and have more compassion for their fellow man. And yet, mankind is still selfish at times, cruel to one another, vengeful, and cold. This is not what God has in store for mankind.
At the same time, there are many beautiful examples of how God is using individuals who are trying to follow His path for their lives: a perfect example is how the world is rallying around cream and trying to help them in every sort of humanitarian way that they possibly can. To see the outpouring of generosity, prayers, selfless acts of kindness, dedication to bringing healing and restoration with nation is proof to show God’s love and devotion towards man. When someone tries to blame God for the ills of this world for the trials and tribulations that they have within their own lives; I invite the individuals to truly have an assessment of what is really taking place:
Identify the various problems and situations
What are the contributing factors cause the situations?
Is this caused by my actions or the actions of others?
Am I more fixated on the problems for the solutions?
Is God helping me to deal with the situation and how is He doing this?
In my following God to lead or am I ignoring His calling?
As we look at these; we can see a good assessment on how man is playing the major role of being the stressor in the author of these issues more so than God. If we are truly honest with ourselves, we would be able to note that it is either our own personal behaviors are the behaviors of others who have influenced the circumstances and situations. How are we able to deal with this?
One of the most important things that we can do is to be more intimate with God. I say this because if we truly know the nature of God and how He longs to have intimacy with us; we can see that God is a God of love and not hatred. We would know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God seeks to love us with that unlossable love which is His very nature. We have evil in our lives because we allow it to be there: each one of us has a choice on how to live and to what we allow ourselves to be influenced by. Let me be perfectly clear: this is not saying that a person chooses to have evil done against; it is the impact of other people who have allowed evil to infiltrate their lives perform evil acts on others. Because of this victimization; there are many victims. This remains to be the question: “So, why does God allow us to be this way?” The answer is simple: free will. Free will is the ability to make choices for ourselves.
Our God does not need to be defended. Truth be told; God is the only one who has the ability to defend Himself. I know personally that whenever I feel where I want to question God about all that is taken place in the world today; I need to first look at myself and to see where my focus is and what I am allowing to infiltrate my life. When I see selfishness, judgment, anxieties and insecurities, loss of focus, and drama in my life; it is because I have allowed this to take place. If I want these out of my life, I have the ability to remove them. I will not question God and his purpose in my life for even the various things that happen in my life because I know that I will grow from these experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.