ANGOLA — The parishioners of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church invite you to drive back in time to a place more peaceful and serene as they bring to life the events in the City of Bethlehem on that historic night more than 2,000 years ago.
The reenactment will run 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, in front of the church at 700 W. Maumee St., featuring live animals and actors portraying the manger scene. Viewing the scene while listening to the accompanying music promises to bring joy to young and old alike.
“You can view the nativity from your car while driving down Maumee Street, or you may park in the church parking lot and traverse by foot to the stable,” said Marilyn Karpinski, event coordinator.
This year’s nativity holds special meaning as the church celebrates the life of Charlayne Marie McClanahan who died on Nov. 24 and was buried from St. Anthony’s Church.
Charlayne was a 1996 graduate of Angola High School and a respected teacher and coach at Reynolds Elementary School in Reading, Michigan. She was known affectionately to her students as Ms. Mac. Charlayne loved animals, and her two goats, Pepper and Lany, will be part of this year’s nativity. Pepper and Lany will be handled by family members Hallie and Karson Shrewsburg.
“Our parishioners have worked diligently to bring this gift to the community,” said Father Bob Showers, pastor, “and we pray you and your family will join us in celebrating this event.”
