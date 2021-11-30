COLDWATER, Mich. — From tinsel to hot cocoa to Santa and elves, Tibbits Opera House will be offering multiple film screenings this December, including modern Christmas classics “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
For many people, one holiday tradition not to be missed is watching an array of classic Christmas films, and Tibbits will be bringing that magic to the big screen at the historic theatre.
“It’s been a rough few years and we wanted to do something that would allow people to just have fun with the whole family,” said Matt Biolchini, Tibbits Graphic Designer and Classic Film Series Curator. “A great Christmas movie on the big screen with warm bag of popcorn is one of the best things about this season.”
“Elf” will show on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. In this family-friendly movie starring Will Ferrell — along with Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, James Caan and Bob Newhart — the baby Buddy arrives at the North Pole after accidentally stowing away in Santa’s sack at his orphanage and ends up being raised by elves at the North Pole. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, adult Buddy travels to New York City in full elf uniform to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs. Hobbs, a cynical businessman who is on Santa’s naughty list, has no idea that Buddy was even born. Buddy experiences the delights of New York City (and human culture) as only an elf can and tries to build a relationship with Hobbs with increasingly chaotic results.
On Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., the irreverent comedy, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” will play. In this holiday favorite — featuring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid — it’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family celebration at home. However, things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious in-laws — cousin Eddie most of all — and his insistence on having the picture-perfect family Christmas. Through all the mishaps and catastrophes, Clark tries to keep a positive outlook in the hopes that his Christmas bonus will soon be arriving.
Admission to the December films is free, although donations are accepted. Concessions, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase at Tibbits’ Ghost Light Bar.
Screenings are held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St. The theatre will open at 1:30pm with concessions and seating beginning at that time as well.
At this time, Tibbits is not mandating masks, but strongly encourages everyone to do his/her part. If you are ill or experiencing any symptoms, please do not attend the movie.
The Christmas classic movies are part of the Tibbits Opera House Classic Film Series. More dates for the 2021-2022 Classic Film Series will be added soon. The entire Classic Film Series is sponsored by Dr. Matthew Christopher.
For more information on these films or other upcoming events at Tibbits, visit tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029. Screenings are held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St. Coldwater.
