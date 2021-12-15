FORT WAYNE — For those who have always wanted to attend a red carpet film screening, that opportunity is days away.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, will have a premiere for a movie called “A Greater Love.”
Other activities are also scheduled for this day, such as theological training from Lane Burgland, author of “How to Read the Bible for Understanding,” starting at 1 p.m., followed by a traditional Burmese meal.
This free event is open to all who are interested in attending.
New Life Lutheran Church’s the Rev. James Keller, also known as Pastor Jim, partnered with Southwest Lutheran Church and Lutheran Agency For Missions to Burmese to create the film. LAMB is a nonprofit organization founded by Keller working in the Burmese community of Fort Wayne.
“A Greater Love” was filmed in two languages, neither of which is English: Sgaw Karen and Burmese.
Grants funded this film. Keller explained how the film came to be.
“As the board was talking about what we should do, one of the needs that came up in the community was that marriages were having some difficulty,” Keller said.
Keller said the film focuses on helping marriages by providing one thing a week they can work on as a couple to improve their marriage. The film is from the male perspective in a heterosexual relationship, so the tips are mainly for the men.
It is a multipart film, with the most extended section being approximately seven minutes. After each part, there is one single thing suggested for the males to do that could make their marriage better. Each recommendation should be tried for one week before moving on to the next suggestion.
Once the first granting agency approved the project, Keller said, others joined in as well.
A press release revealed that “A Greater Love” tells a story of the intricacies of marriage and its problems for a young Burmese couple within the Burmese community. Southwest Lutheran Church’s Vicar Soe Moe has one of the lead roles in the motion picture. He is the youth ministries leader at Southwest Lutheran Church. He is also a student pastor, also known as a vicar, serving the congregation and is being mentored by Pastor Joe Ferry as he completes his Ethnic Immigrant Institute of Theology studies at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.
Various community members helped with the production of the film. A friend of one of Keller’s children wants to pursue a career in film and decided to help. Her father, Emmy award-winning filmmaker George A. Johnson, also joined the project, writing the script and helping with lighting and sound.
Because the movie was filmed in two languages, it made things slightly more complicated.
“Each scene had to be filmed twice,” Keller said. “Soe Moe can speak Karen and Burmese, and another person that we recruited can speak both languages, but we ran into a problem finding Soe Moe’s wife.”
They could not find a woman who speaks both languages, so they had two different women film in each language.
Things fell into place after that. The logistics were sorted, and locations were chosen. For example, some house scenes were filmed in Soe Moe’s parents’ home.
“We were ready to release it, then COVID happened,” Keller said. “All of our plans to release the movie went on hold. Now, we are ready to release it, and we’re pretty excited about doing that.”
There are seven parts to the movie, with the film’s entirety lasting about 40 minutes. The whole film will be shown at the premiere. It will alternate languages. English subtitles will not be used, but Keller said there a viewer’s guide will be available in English. Because videos are short, Keller said, there will be a brief description between the episodes.
Contact Keller at 385-0683 or magisterjk@gmail.com to RSVP.
Episodes will be available for those who would like to watch but were unable to attend the premiere, but the details were not available at the time of the interview.
“This is something that was kind of a crazy idea that was so crazy it just might work,” Keller said. “I was kind of surprised that when I pitched the idea — I kind of pitched it last-minute — that the board got all excited about it. Our granting agencies got us excited about it. And the Lord just kind of moved the right people in to make it a reality.”
After his parents fled from Burma, Soe was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. After growing up in the camp for the first 11 years of his life, Soe and his family were finally able to relocate safely to Pennsylvania with the help of the United Nations, before finally settling in the Fort Wayne area through the assistance of Catholic Charities.
