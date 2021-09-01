ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department will be offering a three part Rape Aggression Defense program this fall in order to provide realistic, physical self-defense training for women of any age and their daughters 12 and older.
The RAD course teaches risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance while progressing on to the basics of hands on defense training.
The three-day program includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and a final night of simulation. It will be held Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, 0525 E. 200N.
The course is free of charge, but a $20 deposit will be collected at registration and returned to all participants who complete all three nights of the program. Returning students are encouraged to attend the second and third nights.
To register, contact Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at the Angola Police Department at 665-2121.
Steuben County RAD would like to thank all of the community’s foundations and corporate sponsors that have supported its program.
RAD is the country’s largest and fastest growing self-defense program for women, children and seniors. It was established in 1989 and is an international network with certified instructors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.