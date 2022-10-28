Is there truly such a thing as freedom of speech? Is there not a price for every word we say? Are we not judged by the very words we speak into existence? We see in all forms of media, in every social setting (even the church universal) that there is no freedom of speech. Yes, it is supposed to be a Constitutional right which everyone has in America. Truth be told, we might be able to express various viewpoints and beliefs, but there is ALWAYS a price which is hidden.
“Freedom of speech[2] is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction. The right to freedom of expression has been recognized as a human right in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights law by the United Nations.” — Wikipedia
This is the way it is supposed to be, yet everyone is subjected to the judgment of others. That judgment sometimes carries convictions by those who opposes the point-of-view speaks on and their sentencing could become vicious and harmful. It is then when others attempt to silence the voices and will do whatever it takes to do it.
Before we proceed further; it should be noted that everyone deserves to have this freedom and to be shown respect for their input. Still, people will use these same things to divide and separate one another and to promote assumed hatred. The world has too much of this!
Conservatives vs. progressives, one political party vs. another political party, one denomination vs. another denomination, and I could go on with the divisions that take place daily in society. We will speak over one another, attempt to silence the other, argue with one another and make the gulf between one another even greater than it already is. What purpose does this serve as a person; let alone for a believer of God/Christ?
No matter what is said by any side, there will be judgment and pushback. This causes divisions, hatred and violence by means of not just physical aggressions, but also social, emotional, economical, mental and even spiritual aggressions with those we disagree with. When will this all stop? Is it even possible to put an end to it?
First, we need to repent for our participation in the divisions. It’s one thing to have a difference of opinion; but to allow it to divide us? Not at all. If we love one another as we claim to, we will understand that not everyone will agree with everything all the time.
Secondly, listen and learn from one another. Unity and respect are earned and when you work hard for this, it comes. As you listen, look through the life of the one sharing: why do they believe what they do and say what they say? Listening and reflecting back which is said shows the other that they have been effectively communicating and was properly heard. This produces respect and they, in turn, will be more apt to also listen. Discussion with then be respectable and common ground can be established.
Finally, for the believer, allow the Holy Spirit to do His job; to lead and guide you into the truth of the Scriptures and what God desires of you. This is between you and the Trinity. Remember that God will not direct you to go against His Word/Will. Scriptures will say Amen to what God says to you.
It is time to focus on healing and restoration, not division. Are we willing to allow God to bring unity as a body or will we allow division to lead us astray? We have a choice and what we choose is what we will get …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.