KENDALLVILLE — An uproariously funny musical comedy, “Nunsense,” will take the stage as Gaslight Playhouse’s first live theater production in its new home in The Community Learning Center’s restored auditorium. Performances are set for Oct. 15, 16 and 17.
Auditions for the all-female, five-member cast are Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the CLC. Those who are planning to audition should prepare a song which shows vocal range and personality.
Gaslight Playhouse’s founder, Craig Munk, was lured out of retirement to direct the first production on the CLC’s stage by Noble County’s longest-running community theater.
Munk has come full circle in returning to this stage, the place where he started his career in education 55 years ago.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to direct this show,” Munk said. “It’s fun to return to this stage.”
Cathie Kreigh will be Munk’s musical director. She knows the show well, starring as Sister Amnesia in Gaslight’s 1993 production of “Nunsense,” which Munk also directed. The cast includes:
• Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior, a feisty, overweight Sophia Tucker type who can’t resist the spotlight;
• Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices, who is second in command but is always competing with the Mother Superior;
• Sister Robert Anne, a street-wise character from Brooklyn and a constant source of aggravation for the Mother Superior;
• Sister Mary Amnesia, a very sweet nun who lost her memory after a Crucifix fell on her head; and
• Sister Mary Leo, a novice who has entered the convent with the firm desire to become the first nun ballerina.
“Nunsense” is an off-Broadway musical comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order that ran a leper colony on an island south of France. The cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidently killed off 52 convent residents with tainted vichyssoise, but there is no money to bury the last four nuns.
With the deceased nuns preserved in the freezer, five of the 19 surviving nuns decide to stage a benefit variety show in Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium to raise the necessary funds.
The musical features solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an interactive quiz with the audience.
“The show is the benefit,” Munk said.
Gaslight Playhouse’s board of directors said they are thrilled that the community theater organization finally has a permanent home. The pandemic dampened plans for a full season of shows in 2020, but they are looking forward to larger productions, a full season of shows, and more collaboration with other organizations in the future.
“As we (Gaslight Playhouse) move toward the opening of our first show on the CLC stage, we look forward to the wonderful new facility we have been graciously welcomed into and are so happily calling home,” said Michael Johnston, Gaslight’s newly elected president.
