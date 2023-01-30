ANGOLA — Purdue Extension Health and Human Services Educator Dana Stanley will offer a class in baking macarons.
The recipe for the airy shells made with egg whites, sugar and almond flour may look easy, but getting them to come out of the oven as you want them to look can be tricky.
Get the inside scoop on baking these elegant cookies and on their many variations, from flavoring with freeze dried fruit to rich, buttercream fillings.
Reservations and a $3 fee to cover supplies are required for this class.
It will take place 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Community Center kitchen, 317 S. Wayne St., lower level.
Call the Extension Office, 668-1000, ext. 1400 by Feb. 21, to reserve your spot.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
